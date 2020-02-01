Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland - Visitors 'written off', says Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg captains Scotland against Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations opener

Six Nations 2020: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 16:15 GMT

Scotland have been "written off" and "nobody believes" they can beat Ireland on Saturday, says captain Stuart Hogg.

Gregor Townsend's side have won just once in Dublin since 1998, where they open their Six Nations campaign.

Scotland were thumped by their hosts during last year's Rugby World Cup and have lost nine of the past dozen meetings between the teams, shipping a total of 36 tries and scoring just 14.

"We haven't won here since 2010 and that hurts," said full-back Hogg.

"We have been written off, nobody can back us, nobody believes we're going to win. But we truly believe in our individual and collective ability, the detail and structure we've been given by the coaches and now it's about implementing that.

"Write us off all you want, but we're just concentrating on what we're going to do. If we get our detail right in attack, take our opportunities and stand firm in defence, we give ourselves every chance."

In Japan, Ireland dominated Scotland physically and feasted on their errors, scoring four unanswered tries in a 27-3 hammering.

Townsend's men were eliminated at the pool stage for only second time.

"We're probably in the best place possible after the World Cup," Exeter Chiefs player Hogg added.

"We can't change anything, we have to learn from it and learn quick - we can't be in the same situation time and time again saying the same things.

"We pride ourselves on our defence and at times during the World Cup it was nowhere near good enough. We've changed defence coach [Steve Tandy has replaced Matt Taylor], changed philosophy and Saturday is our first chance to really test ourselves.

"You can't give Ireland opportunities to attack. We coughed up ball three or four times in the World Cup and they scored off them. We beat ourselves; they were living off our mistakes."

Hogg, who replaces Stuart McInally as captain, believes Scotland must be more pragmatic and more accurate to end a barren run in the Irish capital.

"It's discipline in many aspects," he said. "One, staying onside. The second thing is our decision-making - not forcing off-loads, playing in the right areas, not using all our energy in the wrong areas of the field, and learning and adapting to different circumstances.

"Our kicking game will be massive tomorrow, we have to make sure we're in the right areas and we have to stand firm in defence. If we can do these things, we're on the right track."