Munster sign Springbok World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman

Damian de Allende scored in South Africa's World up semi-final win over Wales

Munster have announced World Cup winning pair Damian de Allende and RG Snyman will join the province from the start of next season.

Centre de Allende started six of South Africa's seven games in Japan and scored tries against the hosts and Wales.

Lock Snyman played in every match of the Springbok's triumphant campaign.

Matt Gallagher, a utility back, will also move to Thomand Park from next season after nine years with Saracens.

The trio have signed two-year contracts that will see them remain with Munster until at least June 2022.

De Allende, 28, currently plays for the Panasonic Wild Knights and has made 47 appearances for the Springboks, scoring six tries.

RG Snyman has won 23 caps for South Africa

A product of the Bulls, Snyman, 25, produced a man of the match performance against Canada in the Pool stages of the World Cup and will join from Honda Heat.

Playing full-back, or on the wing, Irish qualified Gallagher has made 45 appearances for Saracens and scored nine tries.

"In terms of Damian and RG, it's testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup winning Springboks will arrive here next summer," said head coach Johann van Graan.

"They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival.

"Equally, getting Matt on board is fantastic for our backline options. He is an exciting young talent that can play in a number of positions and is from a great rugby pedigree."