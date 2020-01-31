Six Nations 2020: Ireland v Scotland preview, team news and key stats

Andy Farrell says "it feels normal" to be leading Ireland after nearly four years as defence coach

2020 Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster and online; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Team news

Ireland's new head coach Andy Farrell has selected Conor Murray alongside new captain Johnny Sexton for Saturday's Six Nations match in Dublin.

Full-back Jordan Larmour has overcome a foot injury, while number eight Caelen Doris will earn his first cap.

Number eight Nick Haining makes his Scotland debut and prop Rory Sutherland his first start since 2016.

Adam Hastings replaces fly-half Finn Russell, who has been disciplined for a breach of discipline.

View from both camps

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: "We've got a hell of a team going into Scotland. We want to win but at the same time we want to develop our game and keep on improving.

"Certain aspects will take a little bit of time but at the same time we expect to perform."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "Playing to our potential starts with our collective mindset. That means being alert, focused and resilient right from the beginning, to be ready for the physical battle that lies ahead and able to stay in the fight throughout the 80 minutes.

"We must be a relentless collective on the pitch and a nightmare for the Irish to deal with, while having the ability and awareness to impose our game at that intensity."

Coaches both have points to prove - BBC pundits

Former Ireland back Shane Horgan: "I think Andy Farrell has something to prove. He was the continuity appointment, maintaining Joe Schmidt's legacy. But then 2019 happened for Ireland - a disastrous Six Nations and World Cup and all of a sudden he has had to pivot away from Joe. Now there is a demand in the country that there is a change in direction. If Ireland make the top three, I think they'd be happy.

Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol: "Gregor Townsend is under an awful lot of pressure and Finn Russell was the last thing Scotland needed after a disappointing World Cup. Stuart Hogg being announced as captain was really positive for everyone because he's Scotland's best player and he's passionate about Scotland, then the whole Russell affair started. It's knocked Scotland massively - everyone's talking about it. It was the right call because it was the only call."

Line-ups

Ireland: 15-Jordan Larmour, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Jonathan Sexton (captain), 9-Conor Murray; 1-Cian Healy; 2-Rob Herring, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Iain Henderson, 5-James Ryan, 6-CJ Stander, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Devin Toner, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-John Cooney, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Robbie Henshaw

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (captain), 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Blair Kinghorn, 10-Adam Hastings, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Nick Haining

Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-George Horne, 22-Rory Hutchinson, 23-Chris Harris

Match facts

Head-to-head

Ireland's solitary defeat in their past 11 home games against Scotland came at Croke Park in March 2010, when a 78th-minute Dan Parks penalty secured a 23-20 victory for the visitors.

Scotland have only won four of the 20 championship meetings between the sides since the expansion to six teams in 2000.

Ireland

Ireland have won 15 of their past 16 Tests at home, with the exception being a 32-20 defeat by England a year ago.

England are the only visiting side to win in Dublin in the last seven Six Nations tournaments, doing so in 2013 as well as last year.

The Irish have only won their opening Six Nations game in one of the past three years.

Scotland

Scotland have not won away in the Six Nations outside Rome since defeating Ireland 23-20 at Croke Park a decade ago.

They have won two of their past three Six Nations opening matches, including 27-22 against Ireland in 2017. Scotland had only earned one opening-round victory in their previous 17 attempts.

Gregor Townsend's side scored 41% of their points in the opening 20 minutes of the second half during last year's championship.

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Touch judges: Pascal Gauzere (France) & Federico Anselmi (Argentina)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)

