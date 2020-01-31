Six Nations: New cap Johnny McNicholl says goal was to play for Wales

Scarlets signed Johnny McNicholl from Super Rugby side Crusaders in 2016

Wing Johnny McNicholl says his goal has been to play for Wales ever since he arrived at Scarlets in 2016.

New Zealand-born McNicholl is the only uncapped player named in Wayne Pivac's first Six Nations side against Italy in Cardiff.

The 29-year-old qualifies for Wales having served a three-year residency period.

"I had the long-term goal when I come over here to play for Wales," said McNicholl.

"I didn't announce it publicly, I kept my goals to myself until the time came.

"But I've been thinking about this moment for a long time."

After resisting approaches from Glasgow and Dragons in 2016, McNicholl joined Scarlets and was coached by Pivac for three seasons.

"When I was looking to sign I had a few clubs looking to sign me. I had a chat with him (Pivac) and Jon Daniels, (Scarlets general manager) and he did mention the rule of qualification," said McNicholl.

"And he said you'll have a great opportunity by coming over and playing some expansive rugby with a load of international talents.

"If you look at the Scarlets, when they put their first team out, the quality throughout is class.

"So I knew I wasn't taking a step down in rugby with international players all over the park. We had that conversation and it was always a goal to qualify for Wales.

"I couldn't say that at the time, but I can now."

The wing believes that familiarity with Pivac played a role in his elevation to international rugby.

"He's been in my corner for the last three years and it was nice that he began coaching Wales just as I qualified," said McNicholl.

"He knows what I can do and he knows what I've done for him in the past and he trusts me, so I assume that went a long way towards selection as well."

McNicholl has worn the Wales jersey before having scored in the uncapped victory over Barbarians in November 2019.

"That Barbarians game was quite nice because when I came in for week one of the Six Nations I'd already met all the boys and the coaches," said McNicholl.

"That was very intense for me as I was getting to meet everyone and stuff like that. But I'm coming in on the rugby side of things now and it's stepped up.

"We had a extra week before this one to prepare as well, so it's been intense. But I love it."

Johnny McNicholl played in Wales' uncapped international against the Barbarians in November

With George North switching from wing to centre, McNicholl lines up in the back three with Leigh Halfpenny and Josh Adams to face Italy.

McNicholl has been preferred to 18-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, while Hallam Amos and Owen Lane are injured.

McNicholl is joined in the backline by fellow New Zealand-born back Hadleigh Parkes who also qualified through residency, while injured Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo is also eligible for Wales.

The man they call J-Mac will be 33 at the next World Cup in 2023 in France. There has been some criticism of his selection but McNicholl has brushed that off.

"I don't know who's criticising me there, but they haven't seen me play then have they?" said McNicholl.

"Age is just a number. It's about how you feel. You know when someone's old when you watch them train or play.

"You see the brittleness of them. I'm still like a spring chicken out there, flying around.

"When the day comes when I feel too tired to get out of bed and train I'll know that I won't be making myself available."

