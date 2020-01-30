Sam Skinner: Scotland lock still has Six Nations hopes as he continues his return from injury

Sam Skinner was helped off during Scotland's win over France on 24 August

Exeter Chiefs lock Sam Skinner hopes he can still feature for Scotland during this year's Six Nations.

The 25-year-old is set to make his first start since tearing his hamstring in the build-up to the World Cup in Exeter's Premiership Cup semi-final with Harlequins on Sunday.

Skinner has won six caps for Scotland since his debut in November 2018.

"Obviously I'd love to be back involved with Scotland and play some part in the Six Nations," Skinner said.

"But I've got to prove myself and I've got to make sure I'm fit and playing to a standard that Gregor Townsend's happy with."

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign away in Ireland on Saturday with Skinner's Exeter team-mate Stuart Hogg captaining the side for the first time.

"It's been a long process, the best part of six months now," Skinner added to BBC Radio Devon of the injury he suffered against France in August.

"But I'm really excited to be back and looking forward to getting some rugby under my belt."