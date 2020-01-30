Six Nations: Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi to miss Six Nations start

Josh Navidi has made 173 appearances for Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi is set to miss the start of Wales' Six Nations campaign with a hamstring injury.

Navidi could be absent for the first three games against Italy, Ireland and France.

The 29-year-old damaged his hamstring during the World Cup quarter-final match against France last October.

He returned to action in for his region on Boxing Day and has played a further two games for the Blues this season.

The back-rower could come back into contention against England and Scotland later in the tournament. Wales travel to Twickenham on March 7 before hosting Gregor Townsend's side seven days later.

Navidi has played 23 times for Wales since making his debut against Japan in 2013.

Wales' back-row against Italy in the Six Nations opener is Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.