Six Nations: Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi to miss Six Nations start
Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi is set to miss the start of Wales' Six Nations campaign with a hamstring injury.
Navidi could be absent for the first three games against Italy, Ireland and France.
The 29-year-old damaged his hamstring during the World Cup quarter-final match against France last October.
He returned to action in for his region on Boxing Day and has played a further two games for the Blues this season.
The back-rower could come back into contention against England and Scotland later in the tournament. Wales travel to Twickenham on March 7 before hosting Gregor Townsend's side seven days later.
Navidi has played 23 times for Wales since making his debut against Japan in 2013.
Wales' back-row against Italy in the Six Nations opener is Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.