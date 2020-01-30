Joe Gray: Harlequins re-sign Saracens hooker on loan

Hooker Joe Gray won his only England cap to date against New Zealand in 2014

Harlequins have re-signed hooker Joe Gray on loan from Saracens until the end of the Premiership season.

The 31-year-old left Quins in September 2018, having helped them win the Premiership title in 2011-12.

Gray, who won one England cap in 2014, will be out of contract at relegated Saracens this summer.

"When I heard there was an opportunity to return, as they are struggling with injuries, Sarries were nice enough to release me to come and play," he said.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website: "All of our senior hookers are injured currently, and we have been looking for some extended period of time to get some extra quality in to help us."