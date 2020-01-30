Six Nations: Nick Haining makes Scotland debut against Ireland

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live extra & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh number eight Nick Haining will make his Scotland debut against Ireland as Gregor Townsend's side start their Six Nations campaign on Saturday.

The starting XV shows 10 changes from the one that faced Japan in Scotland's final match of the Rugby World Cup.

Glasgow Warriors' Adam Hastings replaces Finn Russell with the Racing 92 fly-half having been disciplined following a drinking session.

Warriors lock Scott Cummings will make his Six Nations debut in Dublin.

More to follow.