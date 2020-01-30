Arwel Robson & Connor Edwards: Jersey Reds bring in Dragons pair on loan

Fly-half Arwel Robson played twice in the Pro14 and once in the European Challenge Cup this season

Jersey Reds have signed Dragons backs Arwel Robson and Connor Edwards on short-term loan deals.

The 22-year-olds will help bolster the English Championship side's injury-ravaged back division.

Fly-half Robson, 22, has played 22 times for the Pro14 club while centre Edwards played five times last season.

"The fact we've got them both coming on board will be pretty exciting for the club," Reds' director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've had injuries in the backs so they bring numbers in, but it creates competition and I'm sure they'll bring energy when they come in."