Keelan Giles: Wing agrees new two-year deal with Ospreys

Keelan Giles' last appearance was against Benetton in October, 2019

Wing Keelan Giles has agreed a new two-year deal with Ospreys.

The 22-year-old ex-Wales Under-20s international has been included in senior squads, but has yet to make his full international debut.

He is currently recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to return until next season.

"I am grateful that the region have offered me a contract and now my focus is getting back and repaying that faith," he said.

"It's just good to know that I have the support here and it allows me to just focus on my rehab work, getting it done and coming back fit and ready to play," added Giles.

His signing follows on from Wales internationals Owen Watkin and Adam Beard both agreeing new deals with the Swansea-based region.

Giles was on the bench when Wales beat Japan in 2016 and was also in the squad for matches against Tonga and Samoa in 2017.

But his chances of an international breakthrough have been frustrated by a series of injuries which have also limited his appearances for his region.