Api Ratuniyarawa: Northampton Saints lock banned for four weeks

Api Ratuniyarawa was sent off in the 49th minute in Northampton's defeat by London Irish

Northampton lock Api Ratuniyarawa has been handed a four-game suspension after being found guilty of dangerous play at the ruck against London Irish.

The 33-year-old was shown a red card in Saints' 20-16 defeat by Irish for a raised arm at the ruck which connected with prop Harry Elrington.

An independent disciplinary panel found it was "reckless", but was satisfied there was no intent to cause injury.

He will miss games against Bristol, Exeter, Saracens and Worcester.

Fiji international Ratuniyarawa appeared before the panel on Tuesday, having not accepted that he committed a act of foul play when charged.

His argument that he "bound on to" Elrington was not accepted, and he was handed a reduced suspension of four weeks, down from six, after his clean disciplinary record and apology to Elrington was taken into account.