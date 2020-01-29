Karl Garside signs Northampton Saints deal as James Mitchell exits

James Mitchell joined Saints from Connacht in September

Northampton Saints prop Karl Garside has signed a new contract with the Premiership club, but experienced scrum-half James Mitchell has left at the end of his short-term deal.

Garside, 22, signed his first professional deal last season and has made six first-team appearances.

"I feel I am growing as a player every day here," he told the club website.

Mitchell, 34, was signed from Pro14 side Connacht in August to provide cover and played seven times.