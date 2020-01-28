Matt Kvesic: Exeter back-row cited for striking an opponent with his knee

Matt Kvesic
Matt Kvesic moved to Exeter from Gloucester in the summer of 2017

Exeter back-row Matt Kvesic will face a disciplinary panel after being accused of striking an opponent with his knee.

The 27-year-old was cited following Exeter's 22-19 loss to Sale.

It is alleged that the incident took place in the 74th minute of Exeter's first league loss since 10 November.

A low-end offence of striking with the knee has a starting sanction of a four-week ban, moving up to eight weeks for a mid-range offence and between 12 weeks and a year for the most serious.

Kvesic will be the third Exeter player to face a disciplinary panel in the last month.

Harry Williams was banned for two weeks for a red card against Saracens, while Joe Simmonds is currently serving a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the Champions Cup win over La Rochelle.

