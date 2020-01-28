Tom Howe: Worcester Warriors winger signs new contract extension until 2022

Tom Howe has scored 21 tries in 36 appearances for Worcester Warriors - but has only crossed the whitewash three times in the Premiership

Worcester Warriors winger Tom Howe has signed a two-year contract extension tying him to Sixways until 2022.

Howe, 24, who has started the last three Premiership matches, is the 16th player to have committed to new terms for next season in the last two months.

"It's good to see so many of the young guys have re-signed," he said.

"At the start of the season it was a little frustrating as I wasn't getting that game time. But I knew, if I was patient, the opportunities would come."

Director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "Tom is a great bloke, a tremendous team man and a real asset to the club."