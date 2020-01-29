Six Nations 2020: Can you remember these Wales coaches' tournament debuts

Mike Ruddock, Warren Gatland and Graham Henry
Mike Ruddock, Warren Gatland and Graham Henry all coached Wales at the Six Nations
Six Nations Championship: Wales v Italy
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

New coach Wayne Pivac makes his Six Nations debut when Wales take on Italy - 12 years on from his predecessor Warren Gatland's first match with Wales in the tournament.

But how well do you remember the first games of Wales' other coaches in the annual European competition?

What stood out about the debuts of Graham Henry, Mike Ruddock and the rest?

Put yourself to the test . . .

