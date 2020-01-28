Max Argyle: Jersey forward banned for three weeks for dangerous play

From the section

Max Argyle played all of Jersey's 56-17 win over bottom side Yorkshire Carnegie on Friday night

Jersey Reds forward Max Argyle has been banned for three weeks for a dangerous play in a ruck.

The number eight was cited after video evidence of him making contact with the head of Yorkshire Carnegie's Jarrid Els with his shoulder in Friday's 56-17 Championship win.

A disciplinary panel ruled it should have been a red card offence.

Argyle was given three weeks mitigation from the six-week suspension starting point for a mid-range offence.

He will miss Jersey's forthcoming games against Bedford, Ealing and Doncaster.