Scarlets flanker Jac Morgan to captain Wales Under-20s v Italy

Jac Morgan scoring for Wales against England in the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Zip World Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 31 January Kick-off: 1935 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, report BBC Sport website

Scarlets flanker Jac Morgan will captain a Wales Under-20 side to face Italy in Colwyn Bay on Friday evening.

Morgan is one of a nucleus of players returning from last season alongside Jac Price, Ben Warren, Ioan Davies, Dafydd Buckland, Sam Costelow and Aneurin Owen.

Costelow, currently with Leicester but poised for a move to Scarlets for next season, is named at fly-half.

Bristol fly-half Ioan Lloyd is not included in the squad.

Wales U20 head coach Gareth Williams said: "The returning boys gives us a good nucleus to work from and provides us a good spine throughout the side."

"It's good to have that sort of experience going into a campaign and I know those players are ready to take on the mantle of being a senior player in what I think is an exciting squad.

"It's great to have a group of returning players, while also blooding new players as we build towards the Junior World Cup later in the year."

Wales U20 v Italy U20, Zipworld Stadium (19.35):

Josh Thomas (Ospreys); Dan John (Millfield School), Osian Knott (Scarlets), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Ewan Rosser (Dragons); Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Callum Williams (Scarlets), Dom Booth (Scarlets), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Jac Price (Scarlets), Ben Carter (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues), Jac Morgan (Scarlets, capt), Morgan Strong (Ospreys).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Blues), Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby), James Fender (Ospreys), Travis Huntley (Ospreys), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Met), Luke Scully (Worcester), Bradley Roderick (Ospreys).