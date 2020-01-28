Scarlets flanker Jac Morgan to captain Wales Under-20s v Italy

Jac Morgan scores a try during a Fifth place play-off match against England U20 at the World Rugby U20 Championship 2019
Jac Morgan scoring for Wales against England in the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship
Six Nations: Wales v Italy
Venue: Zip World Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 31 January Kick-off: 1935 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, report BBC Sport website

Scarlets flanker Jac Morgan will captain a Wales Under-20 side to face Italy in Colwyn Bay on Friday evening.

Morgan is one of a nucleus of players returning from last season alongside Jac Price, Ben Warren, Ioan Davies, Dafydd Buckland, Sam Costelow and Aneurin Owen.

Costelow, currently with Leicester but poised for a move to Scarlets for next season, is named at fly-half.

Bristol fly-half Ioan Lloyd is not included in the squad.

Wales U20 head coach Gareth Williams said: "The returning boys gives us a good nucleus to work from and provides us a good spine throughout the side."

"It's good to have that sort of experience going into a campaign and I know those players are ready to take on the mantle of being a senior player in what I think is an exciting squad.

"It's great to have a group of returning players, while also blooding new players as we build towards the Junior World Cup later in the year."

Wales U20 v Italy U20, Zipworld Stadium (19.35):

Josh Thomas (Ospreys); Dan John (Millfield School), Osian Knott (Scarlets), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Ewan Rosser (Dragons); Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Callum Williams (Scarlets), Dom Booth (Scarlets), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Jac Price (Scarlets), Ben Carter (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues), Jac Morgan (Scarlets, capt), Morgan Strong (Ospreys).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Blues), Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby), James Fender (Ospreys), Travis Huntley (Ospreys), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Met), Luke Scully (Worcester), Bradley Roderick (Ospreys).

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you