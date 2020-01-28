Wales Women: Jasmine Joyce and Hannah Jones return for Six Nations opener

Jasmine Joyce represented Great Britain at sevens at the 2016 Olympics

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 2 February Kick-off: 1300 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales & BBC Sport website.

Jasmine Joyce and Hannah Jones have been named in the Wales starting side for their Women's Six Nations Championship opener against Italy.

The pair missed the five-match autumn series after taking up an offer to play for Adelaide University in the Australian national sevens league.

Alisha Butchers has been named on a bench that also includes uncapped Ospreys prop Ruth Lewis.

Wales are captained by number eight Siwan Lillicrap.

There are first Six Nations starts for full-back Kayleigh Powell and front row forwards Gwenllian Pyrs and Kelsey Jones.

Molly Kelly, Georgia Evans and Paige Randall will also make their Six Nations debut if they come off the bench after earning their first caps in the autumn.

Coach Chris Horsman, in charge because of the continued absence of Rowland Phillips, said: "There was debate and competition around every position in the selection meeting, which is exactly what we want.

"We set out to develop strength in depth during the autumn and those games really gave us a chance to look at the group with the 2021 Rugby World Cup in mind.

"There was a case for every player to be involved in some way but we feel this matchday squad is the best placed to make the most of the opportunity this weekend. As in the autumn, we want to go out and perform in every game, improving all the time."

Italy finished in second place in last season's competition and drew 3-3 with Wales.

Wales Women

Kayleigh Powell; Jasmine Joyce, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Lisa Neumann; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Molly Kelly, Cara Hope, Ruth Lewis, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Manon Johnes, Ffion Lewis, Paige Randall.