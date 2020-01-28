Six Nations 2020: Wales hooker Elliott Dee a doubt ahead of Italy game

Eliot Dee has won 27 caps for Wales since his debut in 2017

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 1415 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Hooker Elliot Dee is an injury concern for new coach Wayne Pivac ahead of Wales' Six Nations opener against Italy.

Backs coach Stephen Jones says Dee has not trained much because of a rib problem since the squad came together.

No player, apart from full-back Liam Williams, has yet been ruled out of the Italy game with the side named on Thursday.

"We're doing well on the health front," said Jones.

Dee, 25, suffered the injury while playing for Dragons in the 47-5 Challenge Cup victory over Enisei-STM on 17 January.

The Dragons front-rower made seven replacement appearances during the 2019 World Cup with Ken Owens starting six matches and Ryan Elias the other game. Owens and Elias are the other hookers in the 2020 Six Nations squad.

Centre Owen Watkin has trained fully with the squad for the first time after picking up a knee injury playing for Ospreys in December.

It was thought Watkin would miss the first two matches but he has not officially been ruled out of the tournament opener.

"This morning, he trained with us so he is doing very well and it is great to have someone like Owen in the midfield," said Jones.

"Today was his first session and he's working hard with the physios and he is putting some quality time in for us which is good."

Saracens' uncapped centre Nick Tompkins and Ospreys wing George North are options to fill the Wales number 13 jersey with Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo missing through knee injuries.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: Wales to 'tinker with a few things' - Stephen Jones

"George has fitted in at centre a few times in training," said Jones. "We've got some good options there. We just want to get our best runners on the ball."

Jones confirmed Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau and Gloucester 18-year-old wing Louis Rees-Zammit had both returned to the Wales camp with a full bill of health after playing on the weekend for their English clubs.

Jones says he has been impressed by Cardiff-born teenager Rees-Zammit,

"He's a wonderful talent and we've already seen that at Gloucester," Jones added.

"He's very exciting on the ball with a huge amount of gas. He's a pleasure to work with.

"He's driven to improve, he's calm and he's delivering week in, week out for Gloucester.

"He has some amazing talent and it's exciting for all of us here. He's going toe-to-toe in training against some wonderful athletes."