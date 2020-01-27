Rob Howley: Ex-Wales coach linked with Wasps role following suspension

Robert Howley was appointed assistant coach of Wales by Warren Gatland at the end of 2007

Ex-Wales backs coach Rob Howley is being considered for a possible return to rugby at Wasps.

The 49-year-old is serving a ban for placing bets on more than 1,000 rugby matches over four years in breach of the game's regulations.

Howley is in contention to become part of coach Dai Young's backroom staff when his suspension ends in June 2020.

The former scrum-half was a European Cup winner with Wasps and played for Wales and Cardiff alongside Young.

Howley's role as attack coach with Wales under Warren Gatland ended when he was sent home from the World Cup in September 2019 pending an investigation into his betting activities.

An independent Welsh Rugby Union disciplinary panel found Howley had made 363 bets covering 1,163 matches over four years.

He was banned for 18 months, with nine months suspended, with the penalty backdated to 16 September.

Howley later apologised for breaching betting rules saying he "battled demons" in the wake of his sister's death.

As well as acting as Gatland's assistant, Howley took over the head coach role when the New Zealander was in charge of the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017 - guiding Wales to the Six Nations title in 2013.

As a player he won 59 Wales caps and played in two Tests for the Lions.

He scored a decisive late try to clinch a 27-20 win over Toulouse for a Wasps side coached by Gatland in the the 2004 European Cup final.