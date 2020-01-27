Worcester Warriors: Caleb Montgomery signs two-year contract extension at Sixways

Portadown-born Caleb Montgomery began his career in club rugby in Northern Ireland with Banbridge
Portadown-born Caleb Montgomery began his career in club rugby in Northern Ireland with Banbridge

Worcester Warriors back-row forward Caleb Montgomery has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old from Northern Ireland, who signed from Ulster on a one-year deal in 2019, is now tied to Sixways until the end of the 2021-22 season.

After marking his debut in September with a try against Leicester in the Premiership Cup, Montgomery suffered a hand injury which needed surgery.

But he is now back in contention to make a return to first-team action.

"This season has been frustrating with coming in and then getting injured so early on," he said. "But I was back playing again four or five weeks early, which is a credit to the medical team and conditioning staff."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "I am delighted that Caleb has decided to extend his stay with us.

"He is an athletic, physical player ideally suited to the Premiership. He is also a terrific bloke and a really good team man."

Portadown-born Montgomery began his career in club rugby in Northern Ireland with Banbridge before playing for Ulster, then moving on to Sixways.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you