Sam Moore: Cardiff Blues sign ex-England Under-20s number eight from Sale

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill (right) with Sam Moore who is a former Everton academy footballer who stands at 6ft 6in and weighs more than 17 stones

Cardiff Blues have signed Wales-qualified number eight Sam Moore from Sale Sharks with immediate effect.

The ex-England Under-20s back-rower is the son of former Swansea and Cardiff lock Steve, who played three times for Wales in 1997.

Moore, 21, was part of England's 2018 Six Nations squad as an apprentice, but returns to Wales after signing a long-term deal in the capital.

"I view myself as a Welshman," said Moore.

Moore, who was born in Cardiff but brought up in England, attended Sedburgh School in Cumbria and represented England at under-16s, 18s and 20s level.

His opportunities at Sale Sharks were limited because of injuries and back-row resources at the English club.

Born in Cardiff

Moore is currently sidelined through injury, but is expected to be fit within a few weeks as he seeks to emulate his father and uncle Andy who also played second-row for Wales.

"I am convinced this is the best place for me to progress my career," said Moore

"I am grateful to Sale, who gave me my first opportunity. I have been in their system since I was 14 and have a huge amount of friends there.

"But I was born in Cardiff and my dad played here in the 1990s so it is a place that is close to my heart and I cannot wait to get started at the Arms Park.

Sam Moore played eight games for Sale Sharks after making his debut in the 2017/18 season

"While I grew up in England and came through the system there it would be great to reach the same heights as my dad and uncle.

"I am well aware that it all starts with the Blues and that is my sole focus."

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill has been looking for a ball-carrying number eight.

"Sam is a player with enormous potential and it is great to get him here straight away," said Mulvihill.

Pivac's welcome

"The fact England named him in their 2018 Six Nations squad is testament to that potential and we are confident he can realise it at Cardiff Blues.

"Number eight is a position we needed to strengthen and Sam will bring a physical and athletic presence.

"He has all of the attributes necessary and has a huge appetite to succeed."

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac welcomed Moore's arrival in regional rugby.

"It's great to see another Welsh player joining one of the Welsh regions," said Pivac.

"Sam is a big, athletic man with a big future in the game."

