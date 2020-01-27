Cornish Pirates' win over Bedford helped by advice from owner Dickie Evans

Cornish Pirates have won their last four Championship matches

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says advice from the club's owner Dickie Evans inspired his side to win a tight Championship encounter with Bedford.

The Pirates won 18-15 thanks to Tom Duncan and Robin Wedlake's first-half tries and two second-half penalties.

Wedlake also made a key try-saving tackle on Joe Atkinson just after the Pirates' second penalty as they held on, despite Matt Worley's late try.

The Pirates remain second in the Championship, nine points off top spot.

"Last year we talked about closing games out and he offered us some really good advice, which we took up," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It seems a bit strange when you're seeing a game out, but if you kick your early points later in the game, like you saw we're three points ahead, that's a very different prospect to being one point behind.

"Also the maturity of the side, we've had the bulk of that side now for a long time.

"We've been able to create and talk around certain situations and we have naturally matured as a group, so all those factors come into play.

"You need to experience those pressure situations and today was a nice example of how you close it out."