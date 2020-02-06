Premiership Rugby Cup: Sale Sharks v Saracens

Alex Goode tore a pectoral muscle in Saracens' match against Northampton in Octoer

Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 7 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale make three changes from the XV which beat Exeter last time out as the Sharks target a place in the Premiership Rugby Cup final.

Marland Yarde and Denny Solomona come in on the wings, with Coenie Oosthuizen starting at prop.

Saracens utility back Alex Goode makes his return after four months out with a pectoral injury.

The north London side make a total of 10 changes from the side which was beaten by Harlequins on 26 January.

Titi Lamositele, Tom Woolstencroft and Josh Ibuanokpe form a new front row, with academy pair Sean Reffell and Andy Christie starting at flanker and number eight respectively.

Wingers Ali Crossdale and Elliott Obatoyinbo, centre Duncan Taylor and scrum-half Tom Whiteley also start for the defending Premiership champions.

Harlequins await the winners in the final, which will be played between 13-15 March.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Solomona, S James, Van Rensburg, Yarde; R du Preez, Cliff; Oosthuizen, Webber, Cooper-Woolley, Evans, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Harrison, John, Phillips, Wilson, Warr, Curtis, L James.

Saracens: Gallagher; Crossdale, Taylor, Morris, Obatoyinbo, Goode; Whiteley (capt); Lamositele, Woolstencroft, Ibuanokpe, Hunter-Hill, Joel Kpoku, Clark, Reffell, Christie.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Crean, Wainwright, Jon Kpoku, Stonham, Day, Lozowski, Segun.

Referee: Hamish Smales.