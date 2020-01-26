Super6 wins for Heriots, Knights and Stirling

Southern Knights were 29-20 winners away to Ayrshire Bulls

Heriot's Rugby moved level with Watsonians at the top of the inaugural Super6 table after they hammered Bouroughmuir Bears 53-10 on Saturday.

They took advantage of Watsonians slip on the same day, who lost 27-24 to Stirling County.

On Sunday, Southern knights were 29-20 winners away to Ayrshire Bulls.

That was a third win in a row for Knights, but stopped Bulls closing the gap on the top two, instead leaving them five points adrift in third place.