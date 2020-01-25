WRU National League & Cup results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
25 JANUARY, 2020
Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Specsavers National Championship
View full National Championship details
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL CUP
Quarter Finals
Aberavon 26 - 20 Llandovery
Llanelli 20 - 35 Cardiff
Merthyr 44 - 18 Neath
Pontypool 17-21 Carmarthen Quins
DIVISION TWO EAST
Croesyceiliog 0 - 12 Blackwood
Cwmbran 24 - 23 Abergavenny
Hartridge 19 - 12 Caldicot
Oakdale 22 - 25 Newport HSOB
Talywain 24 - 12 Pill Harriers
Ynysddu 8 - 7 Caerleon
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon P - P Aberdare
Cilfynydd 23 - 20 Cowbridge
Gilfach Goch 3 - 20 Treharris
Llanishen P - P Caerphilly
Llantwit Fardre 28 - 20 Llantrisant
Taffs Well 22 - 20 Abercwmboi
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 22 - 22 Colwyn Bay
Llanidloes 10 - 38 Wrexham
Nant Conwy II 12 - 26 Abergele
Newtown 14 - 36 Rhyl
Shotton Steel 31 - 24 Welshpool
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins 17 - 12 Pyle
Bridgend Sports 5 - 40 Porthcawl
Maesteg Celtic 22 - 8 Resolven
Morriston 56 - 12 Heol y Cyw
Pencoed 14 - 15 Builth Wells
Seven Sisters 5 - 12 Ystradgynlais
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 35 - 10 Milford Haven
Carmarthen Athletic 25 - 10 Loughor
Mumbles 30 - 8 Tycroes
Nantgaredig 25 - 21 Fishguard
Pontyberem 22 - 8 Kidwelly
Tenby United 14 - 14 Pontarddulais
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn 17 - 11 Tredegar Ironsides
Abertillery B G 20 - 15 Rhymney
Blaina 17 - 5 Deri
Garndiffaith 3 - 24 Abertysswg
Llanhilleth 3 - 23 Usk
RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 8 Machen
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cardiff Quins 10 - 26 Canton
Old Illtydians 7 - 10 Pentyrch
Penygraig 38 - 17 Llanharan
Pontyclun 34 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd
St Albans 6 - 6 Fairwater
Tylorstown 31 - 24 Penarth
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Flint 14 - 13 Mold II
Holyhead 54 - 10 Llangefni II
Machynlleth 0 - 9 Ruthin II
Rhosllanerchrugog 24 - 10 Pwllheli II
Wrexham II 33 - 10 Dinbych II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bryncoch P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Cwmavon 3 - 13 Tonmawr
Cwmllynfell 23 - 17 Nantymoel
Swansea Uplands 15 - 27 Abercrave
Taibach 62 - 3 Cwmgors
Vardre 22 - 11 Baglan
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 29 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
Cardigan 17 - 12 Llanybydder
Laugharne 57 - 12 Tregaron
Llangwm 15 - 15 Neyland
St Clears 14 - 3 Haverfordwest
St Davids 7 - 60 Lampeter Town
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 0 - 52 Whitehead
Chepstow 28 - 16 Trinant
Fleur De Lys 26 - 12 Aberbargoed
New Panteg 14 - 30 Hafodyrynys
Newport Saracens 14 - 5 New Tredegar
St Julians HSOB 0 - 42 Nantyglo
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Gwernyfed 12 - 11 Ynysowen
Hirwaun 15 - 28 Caerau Ely
Llandaff 15 - 14 Llantwit Major
Tonyrefail 29 - 3 Old Penarthians
Treherbert 36 - 0 Llandaff North
Wattstown 26 - 7 Cefn Coed
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Banwen 6 - 30 Bryncethin
Crynant 10 - 12 Glais
Maesteg 13 - 18 Cefn Cribbwr
Neath Athletic 7 - 55 Glyncorrwg
Penlan 22 - 24 Briton Ferry
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 42 - 19 New Dock Stars
Betws 22 - 24 Llandeilo
Llandybie 34 - 16 Cefneithin
Llangadog 26 - 23 Furnace United
Penygroes 31 - 12 Bynea
Tumble 22 - 20 Trimsaran
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Bettws 24 - 17 Crickhowell
Brynithel 3 - 10 Rogerstone
Hollybush 35 - 19 Pontllanfraith
Malpas 0 - 15 Crumlin
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Abersychan 12 - 12 Forgeside
Brackla 31 - 0 Llandrindod Wells
Cardiff Internationals P - P Cwmcarn United
Ferndale 9 - 12 Cardiff Saracens
Girling 15 - 22 Whitchurch
Markham 36 - 20 Old Tyleryan
Tredegar 7 - 10 Trefil
Tref y Clawdd P - P Llanrumney
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 24 - 14 Fall Bay
Cwmtwrch 19 - 22 Tonna
Ogmore Vale 21 - 5 Rhigos
Pontardawe 65 - 9 Pantyffynnon
Pontyates 5 - 49 South Gower
Pontycymmer 41 - 8 Penybanc