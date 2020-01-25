WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

25 JANUARY, 2020

Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Specsavers National Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL CUP

Quarter Finals

Aberavon 26 - 20 Llandovery

Llanelli 20 - 35 Cardiff

Merthyr 44 - 18 Neath

Pontypool 17-21 Carmarthen Quins

DIVISION TWO EAST

Croesyceiliog 0 - 12 Blackwood

Cwmbran 24 - 23 Abergavenny

Hartridge 19 - 12 Caldicot

Oakdale 22 - 25 Newport HSOB

Talywain 24 - 12 Pill Harriers

Ynysddu 8 - 7 Caerleon

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon P - P Aberdare

Cilfynydd 23 - 20 Cowbridge

Gilfach Goch 3 - 20 Treharris

Llanishen P - P Caerphilly

Llantwit Fardre 28 - 20 Llantrisant

Taffs Well 22 - 20 Abercwmboi

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 22 - 22 Colwyn Bay

Llanidloes 10 - 38 Wrexham

Nant Conwy II 12 - 26 Abergele

Newtown 14 - 36 Rhyl

Shotton Steel 31 - 24 Welshpool

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins 17 - 12 Pyle

Bridgend Sports 5 - 40 Porthcawl

Maesteg Celtic 22 - 8 Resolven

Morriston 56 - 12 Heol y Cyw

Pencoed 14 - 15 Builth Wells

Seven Sisters 5 - 12 Ystradgynlais

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 35 - 10 Milford Haven

Carmarthen Athletic 25 - 10 Loughor

Mumbles 30 - 8 Tycroes

Nantgaredig 25 - 21 Fishguard

Pontyberem 22 - 8 Kidwelly

Tenby United 14 - 14 Pontarddulais

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn 17 - 11 Tredegar Ironsides

Abertillery B G 20 - 15 Rhymney

Blaina 17 - 5 Deri

Garndiffaith 3 - 24 Abertysswg

Llanhilleth 3 - 23 Usk

RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 8 Machen

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cardiff Quins 10 - 26 Canton

Old Illtydians 7 - 10 Pentyrch

Penygraig 38 - 17 Llanharan

Pontyclun 34 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd

St Albans 6 - 6 Fairwater

Tylorstown 31 - 24 Penarth

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Flint 14 - 13 Mold II

Holyhead 54 - 10 Llangefni II

Machynlleth 0 - 9 Ruthin II

Rhosllanerchrugog 24 - 10 Pwllheli II

Wrexham II 33 - 10 Dinbych II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bryncoch P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Cwmavon 3 - 13 Tonmawr

Cwmllynfell 23 - 17 Nantymoel

Swansea Uplands 15 - 27 Abercrave

Taibach 62 - 3 Cwmgors

Vardre 22 - 11 Baglan

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 29 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

Cardigan 17 - 12 Llanybydder

Laugharne 57 - 12 Tregaron

Llangwm 15 - 15 Neyland

St Clears 14 - 3 Haverfordwest

St Davids 7 - 60 Lampeter Town

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 0 - 52 Whitehead

Chepstow 28 - 16 Trinant

Fleur De Lys 26 - 12 Aberbargoed

New Panteg 14 - 30 Hafodyrynys

Newport Saracens 14 - 5 New Tredegar

St Julians HSOB 0 - 42 Nantyglo

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Gwernyfed 12 - 11 Ynysowen

Hirwaun 15 - 28 Caerau Ely

Llandaff 15 - 14 Llantwit Major

Tonyrefail 29 - 3 Old Penarthians

Treherbert 36 - 0 Llandaff North

Wattstown 26 - 7 Cefn Coed

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Banwen 6 - 30 Bryncethin

Crynant 10 - 12 Glais

Maesteg 13 - 18 Cefn Cribbwr

Neath Athletic 7 - 55 Glyncorrwg

Penlan 22 - 24 Briton Ferry

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 42 - 19 New Dock Stars

Betws 22 - 24 Llandeilo

Llandybie 34 - 16 Cefneithin

Llangadog 26 - 23 Furnace United

Penygroes 31 - 12 Bynea

Tumble 22 - 20 Trimsaran

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Bettws 24 - 17 Crickhowell

Brynithel 3 - 10 Rogerstone

Hollybush 35 - 19 Pontllanfraith

Malpas 0 - 15 Crumlin

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Abersychan 12 - 12 Forgeside

Brackla 31 - 0 Llandrindod Wells

Cardiff Internationals P - P Cwmcarn United

Ferndale 9 - 12 Cardiff Saracens

Girling 15 - 22 Whitchurch

Markham 36 - 20 Old Tyleryan

Tredegar 7 - 10 Trefil

Tref y Clawdd P - P Llanrumney

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 24 - 14 Fall Bay

Cwmtwrch 19 - 22 Tonna

Ogmore Vale 21 - 5 Rhigos

Pontardawe 65 - 9 Pantyffynnon

Pontyates 5 - 49 South Gower

Pontycymmer 41 - 8 Penybanc

