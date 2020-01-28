Six Nations: Can you name Eddie Jones' first England selection?

Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones was hired to lead England in the wake of a dismal pool-stage exit from the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

As he prepares for his first match since their more impressive run to the 2019 final, can you remember the Australian's debut England selection?

Your challenge is to name his starting XV that overcame Scotland 15-9 in their opening match of the Six Nations four years ago.

You have four minutes...

Can you name Eddie Jones' first England starting XV?

PositionClub at the timePlayer
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

