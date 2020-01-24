Six Nations 2020: England players and coaches happy in camp

Owen Farrell (right) and Mako Vunipola were among six Saracens players to feature for England in the World Cup final

England's Ollie Thorley says there is "no difference" in the camp following Saracens' salary cap breaches.

The Gloucester wing says the squad had a "social get-together" to clear the air at their pre-Six Nations training base in Portugal.

"It was touched on a little bit, but all the Sarries guys have said 'we are here to play for England and that's what matters'," Thorley said.

Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership in June.

The club operated above the £7m salary cap in the current season, the fifth such breach of the regulations in seven years.

Saracens players Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola joined up for pre-championship training on the Algarve before the Six Nations begins on 1 February.

England open their title pursuit against France in Paris on 2 February before heading to Edinburgh to face Scotland six days later.

"Today was the first time we properly got together as a group and had a conversation, and to be honest most of it was about the England team because we are here to play for England," Thorley added.

"There is no difference [in how the Saracens players are], there is nothing palpable at all. They are exceptionally professional people, some of the best rugby players in the world, so there is no difference.

"We know that when they are here they are England players, and that all that really matters."

England assistant coach Matt Proudfoot who has replaced Steve Borthwick, also said the atmosphere in camp is "good".

"I've been trying to forge relationships with the players and been watching them sitting around the table talking and having banter," he added.

"They've been very jokey like any rugby players are. I took that as being very positive."