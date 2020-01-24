European Champions Cup: Ulster handed Sunday date for Toulouse quarter-final

Ulster's Luke Marshall runs in for a try in the Champions Cup game against Toulouse in France in 2015

Ulster will take on Top 14 champions Toulouse in their Champions Cup quarter-final in France on Sunday, 5 April.

Dates and kick-off times for the quarter-finals were announced on Friday with Ulster in action at 15:15 BST at the 33,000-capacity Stade Toulousain.

Ulster made their exit at the quarter-final stage last season.

Leinster will host Saracens in a repeat of last year's final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 4 April (17:45).

It's the last of three quarter-finals on Saturday with the other two matches starting at 15:15.

Clermont Auvergne face Racing 92 in an all-French encounter while Ulster will meet the winners of the Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints game in the semi-finals if they overcome Toulouse.

The Irish side completed a Champions Cup double over four-time winners Toulouse when sides last met in the competition in 2015.

Ulster eased to a 28-0 victory in Belfast before an impressive 25-23 win in France nine days later.