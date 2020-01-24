Jacques Nienaber: South Africa becomes head coach

South Africa beat England in the World Cup final in November

Jacques Nienaber has been confirmed as South Africa's head coach as World Cup-winning boss Rassie Erasmus returns to the role of director of rugby.

South African Rugby has confirmed Nienebar, previously assistant coach, is to take daily responsibility from Erasmus, who will focus on strategy.

The Springboks play Scotland and Georgia in July, before welcoming the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the World Cup final in November.

"The coaching team has undergone a refresh but there is a strong theme of continuity and succession planning," said South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.

"Rassie will remain the director of Springbok affairs but this is a deserved opportunity for Jacques to come out of the shadows."

Deon Davids has become forwards coach - replacing Matt Proudfoot, who has taken that role with England - and Daan Human joins as a scrum consultant.