Cardiff Blues: New deal for lock James Ratti

James Ratti is a former Wales Under-20s forward

Lock James Ratti has signed a new deal with Cardiff Blues, who say the contract is "long term", but have not specified its duration.

The 22-year-old has earned promotion to the Blues squad having joined Cardiff RFC in the summer of 2019.

"Part of that agreement was he would train with us full-time," said Blues boss John Mulvihill.

"During that time he has done everything possible to ensure he was ready to step up."

Ratti is a product of Ospreys academy and left there last summer before heading to the Arms Park.

He said: "When I signed for Cardiff RFC in the summer, it was always with the view of pushing onto the Blues and I've been really pleased with the way it has worked out."

Mulvihill added: "He has a superb work-rate, he listens and learns very well and he is having a big impact on both sides of the ball."