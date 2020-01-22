Women's Six Nations: Scotland have 'grown up' since 2019 whitewash

Philip Doyle takes charge of his first Women's Six Nations as Scotland head coach

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Energia Park, Donnybrook Date: Sunday, 2 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Scotland have "grown up" since last year's Women's Six Nations whitewash, believes captain Rachel Malcolm.

The Scots lost all five games, scoring just seven tries in total and finishing with a points difference of -151.

Philip Doyle's side begin their campaign with a trip to Ireland - who beat them 22-5 a year ago - on 2 February.

"On the pitch, we've developed our game management, skill and physicality," flanker Malcolm told BBC Sport.

"I think we've grown up a little bit in terms of what it actually takes to perform at this level and having that understanding.

"And I think also the game understanding across the whole squad has really improved and everyone is on the same page which makes things easier."

After succeeding Shade Munro last year, Doyle has led Scotland in five Tests against South Africa (twice), Wales, Japan and Spain since late September.

They lost the first four, but beat the Spaniards 36-12 in Almeira on Sunday. He will name his squad for the tournament on Thursday.

"In previous years, sometimes we've had maybe one Test match in the lead-up to the Six Nations - this year we've had five," Malcolm added.

"The difference that makes in the learning you get, the only way we're going to get better is by playing against high-class opposition.

"We've had some ups and downs but we've learned loads and that's been massive."