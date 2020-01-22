Six Nations: 'I asked Gregor Townsend to be captain' - Stuart Hogg

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign with a trip to Johnny Sexton's Ireland

Stuart Hogg has revealed he asked head coach Gregor Townsend to name him Scotland captain after the failed 2019 World Cup campaign.

The full-back, 27, succeeds Stuart McInally as skipper for the forthcoming Six Nations.

Scotland mustered a sole championship victory last season and were dumped out of the World Cup at the group stage.

"I came back after the World Cup and had a conversation with Gregor," Exeter Chiefs' Hogg told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I asked about his thoughts on leadership going forward and said I'd like to be captain, I'd like to have the opportunity to lead this team and take us forward.

"I want to make a difference. The captains that have been before me have done terrific jobs but I want to put my mark on it."

In addition to changing his captain, Townsend has replaced departing defence coach Matt Taylor with former Ospreys boss Steve Tandy, and brought in former France prop Pieter de Villiers as a scrum consultant.

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign with a trip to Ireland, where they have won just once in 11 attempts. Ireland, Grand Slam winners in 2018, hammered Townsend's men 27-3 in their World Cup opener.

"At times when we've been beaten, we've beaten ourselves," Hogg added. "We've coughed up ball cheaply, we've conceded two or three early tries and our gameplan's kind of gone out the window.

"We've learned from that, we're hoping to take our opportunities when they're available, go out there and play our game.

"We pride ourselves on our defence, we've got a new [defence] coach who is bringing in different systems and hopefully we can show what it means to play for Scotland.

"We're going to attack their attack and attack when we've got the ball. For us to go away to Ireland in the first game is perfect for us.

"They've got world-class individuals and world-class coaches but it's a challenge we're very much looking forward to."