Six Nations: Wayne Pivac 'will feel Wales expectation' - Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones was appointed England head coach in November 2015

England head coach Eddie Jones has warned new Wales boss Wayne Pivac about the weight of expectation he faces as Warren Gatland's successor.

The Six Nations will be Pivac's first campaign, following Gatland's 12-year reign which was the longest and most successful in Welsh history.

Gatland has since had a gate outside the Principality Stadium named in his honour.

"It's a team full of expectation," said Jones.

"Warren did a great job. They've got Gatland's Gate now.

"Every time Wayne walks through there he'll be going through something that pays homage to Warren.

"And he will feel that expectation of what the Welsh fans and communities want."

Asked if he was looking forward to walking through Gatland's Gate on his next visit to Cardiff, Jones smiled and said: "There will probably be a few empty pint glasses there, mate."

During Gatland's tenure, Wales won four Six Nations and three Grand Slams, the most recent of which came last year.

Following the New Zealander's decision to step down after guiding Wales to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, the Welsh Rugby Union turned to his compatriot Pivac as his successor.

Former Fiji coach Pivac led Scarlets to a league title in 2017 and won plaudits for their enterprising style of play.

Jones, whose England side lost to South Africa in last year's World Cup final, is looking forward to seeing how Pivac copes with the step up to international rugby.

"He's had success with the Scarlets. He's got a good coaching background in New Zealand and Fiji," the Australian said.

"He has a certain style of play and it will be interesting to see if he can impose that on the Welsh players at international level."