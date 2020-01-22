Saracens: Premiership Rugby to release report into salary cap breaches

Premiership Rugby will release the report into Saracens' breaches of the league's salary cap.

The move comes after the defending champions said they were "keen" for the report to be published in full.

The north London club will be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season for persistently breaking the Premiership's regulations.

Sarries had already been deducted 35 points and fined £5.4m in November for the three previous seasons' spending.

More to follow.