Ben Toolis: Scotland lock extends Edinburgh contract

Ben Toolis has helped Edinburgh reach the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals this season

Scotland lock Ben Toolis has become the latest Edinburgh player to commit to a new deal.

The Australia-born 27-year-old has made 119 first-team appearances since joining the Pro14 club in 2013.

Toolis, who has 22 caps, is part of Scotland's Six Nations squad and says "the future is bright" at Edinburgh.

"It has become my home and, as is evident through our positive results in the league and Europe, we are moving in a really exciting direction," he added.

Toolis follows the likes of Magnus Bradbury, Rory Sutherland, Duhan van der Merwe and Luke Crosbie in signing fresh terms in recent weeks. The length of the deals has not been specified.

"Ben is one of the most athletic locks in the league, while his ability and leadership at the lineout is key to the way we play," said head coach Richard Cockerill.