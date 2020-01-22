John Stevens: Cornish Pirates forward given four-week ban for dangerous play

John Stevens has played eight times for the Pirates this season

Cornish Pirates back-row John Stevens has been banned for four weeks for dangerous play in a ruck.

The 25-year-old was cited after his side's 23-10 away win at Jersey Reds.

"The panel found that the player acted deliberately in entering the ruck in the way that he did," disciplinary panel chair Charles Cuthbert said.

"His actions caused the Jersey player to leave the field with an injury. However, medical evidence confirmed he will not miss any further rugby."

Stevens will be banned until Tuesday 18 February, having had the initial six-week starting point for mid-range offences reduced by two weeks in mitigation for accepting the charge, his previously good disciplinary record and positive character references.