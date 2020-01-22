Six Nations: Johnny Sexton's recovery from knee injury 'ahead of schedule'

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland on 1 February

Johnny Sexton has said he expects to be available for selection ahead of Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland at the start of February.

The Leinster fly-half has not played since injuring his knee in Leinster's European Champions Cup win over Northampton in early December.

"Everything has been going to plan, so hopefully I can take part in training tomorrow," said the Ireland captain.

"If anything, a little bit ahead of schedule."

Sexton was selected by new head coach Andy Farrell to lead Ireland into the Six Nations after former captain Rory Best retired after Ireland's World Cup exit in October.

Joey Carbery, who was Sexton's deputy at the World Cup, will miss the tournament with a wrist injury, which means Leinster's Ross Byrne and Ulster's in-form Billy Burns will be the back-up fly-halves in Farrell's first Ireland squad.