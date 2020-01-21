Will Skelton: Saracens forward suspended after Racing 92 red card

Despite Skelton's (left) red card Saracens went on to beat racing 27-24 at Allianz Park to secure a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Saracens second-row Will Skelton has been banned for four weeks for a dangerous tackle on Racing 92 full-back Brice Dulin in the Champions Cup.

He was sent off in the 39th minute and a disciplinary panel found he made contact with Dulin's head.

A mid-range offence has a starting punishment of a six-week ban, but Skelton was given credit for his guilty plea, remorse and prior good character.

The Australian will be free to play again from Monday, 24 February.

He will miss Saracens' Premiership games against Harlequins, Sale and Wasps, and as well as a Premiership Cup game with Sale.

The suspension will further affect Saracens, who will be without Maro Itoje, George Kruis and Ben Earl after they were named in England's squad for the Six Nations, which begins on 1 February.