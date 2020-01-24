Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Wasps

Cornell du Preez
Cornell du Preez is back for Worcester after training with Scotland's Six Nations squad earlier this week
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 25 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sam Lewis and Tom Howe are both back for Worcester Warriors after spells out injured, while Scotland's Cornell du Preez starts at number eight.

GJ van Velze is set to make his 100th Warriors appearance off the bench, while fellow replacement Tom Dodd is in line for his Premiership debut.

Wasps boss Dai Young has made six changes, as flanker Jack Willis returns to play his 50th game for the club.

Lock James Gaskell is also back, as is centre Juan de Jongh.

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Humphreys, Lawrence, Beck, Howe; Weir, Heaney; Waller, Moulds (capt), Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Mama, Lewis, Du Preez.

Replacements: Taufete, Bower, Palframan, Van Velze, Dodd, Kitto, Lance, Venter.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, De Jongh, Gopperth, Bassett; Searle, Robson (co-capt); McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Willis, Young (co-capt), Carr.

Replacements: Oghre, Harris, Alo, Flament, Vailanu, Wolstenholme, Le Bourgeois, Miller.

