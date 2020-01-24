Premiership: Bristol Bears v Gloucester

Louis Rees-Zammit has scored five tries in his three Premiership appearances for Gloucester so far

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 25 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears welcome back ex-Gloucester prop John Afoa for the visit of their local rivals on Saturday.

Henry Purdy could also make his Premiership debut for the Bears against his former club, while Chris Vui and Piers O'Conor return after spells out.

Gloucester make seven changes from the side beaten by Toulouse in the Champions Cup last weekend.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit starts after spending time with Wales' Six Nations squad, while Ben Morgan also comes in.

Bristol Bears: Morahan; Purdy, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Malton, Dawe, Thiede, Holmes, Heenan, Uren, Lloyd, Protheroe.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Harris, Atkinson, Rees-Zammit; Williams, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Marais, Balmain, Craig, Mostert, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Gleave, Hohneck, Knight, Clarke, Polledri, Braley, Twelvetrees, Banahan.