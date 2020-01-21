Joe Simmonds: Exeter fly-half cited for dangerous tackle in Champions Cup win
Exeter fly-half Joe Simmonds will face a disciplinary hearing over an alleged dangerous tackle in his side's 33-14 Champions Cup win over La Rochelle.
Simmonds has been cited for a 16th-minute tackle on La Rochelle winger Kini Murimurivalu and could face a ban if found guilty.
He has scored 60 Champions Cup points this season to help Exeter earn a home quarter-final for the first time.
The 23-year-old's disciplinary hearing will take place on Thursday 23 January.
Penalties for a low-end dangerous tackle can start at a two-week ban, while mid-range offences begin with a six-week suspension and the most serious infringements can see a player banned from anywhere from 10 weeks to a year.