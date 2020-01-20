Cardiff Blues: Prop Dmitri Arhip signs new contract

Dmitri Arhip
Since making his Cardiff Blues debut against Leinster in 2018, Arhip has made 18 appearances.

Cardiff Blues have re-signed Moldovan prop Dmitri Arhip on a long-term contract to remain at the Arms Park.

Arhip follows fellow tight-head Dillon Lewis in committing his future to the Blues.

The 31-year-old joined Cardiff Blues in 2018 following a seven-year spell with the Ospreys.

"My family are very happy in Wales, my kids go to a Welsh school and this is very much home for us," said Arhip.

"This is an ambitious team. We're building a good squad with both experienced and young players coming through.

"It's a team where I believe we can really compete and push on to win something.

"There is also a lot of competition at tight-head, which makes sure everyone is constantly pushing each other and improving.

"It has been frustrating to miss a couple of months through injury, but now I am back playing I am determined to help the team as much as possible and I'm looking forward to the years ahead."

