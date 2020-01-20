Six Nations: Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey called up to Ireland squad

McCloskey has been in impressive form for Ulster this season

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has been called up to Ireland's Six Nations squad ahead of their training camp in Portugal this week.

The 27-year-old was left out of head coach Andy Farrell's original 35-man panel, but was added to the squad on Monday evening.

Fellow centre Chris Farrell was ruled out of Munster's Champions Cup win over Ospreys on Sunday with a knee injury.

"Stu has been playing well over the past few weeks," said coach Farrell.

"Centre is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few backs picking up small niggles at the weekend, Stu is the form back who will now be added to the group to give us some extra options."

Ireland being their 2020 Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 1 February.

Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Farrell were the four centres named in Farrell's original squad for what will be his first game in charge since taking over from Joe Schmidt.

McCloskey, 27, has made three Ireland appearances and had been tipped for a place in this panel having been one of Ulster's stand-out performers in recent months.