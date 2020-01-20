Cornish Pirates register 'significant' victory away at Jersey Reds

Cornish Pirates had not won a league game away at Jersey Reds since September 2012

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says his side's 23-10 win away at Jersey Reds proves they are capable of being one of the Championship's top sides.

Having trailed 10-3 at half-time, Tom Channon and Robin Wedlake went over and Will Cargill added two penalties to a first-half three-pointer.

The win kept the Pirates in second place in the Championship table.

"I said at the beginning of the week, if we can get a win away at Jersey it'll be significant," Paver said.

"It will prove to everyone that we are capable of challenging those top four sides and it'll go a long way to where we'll finish in the league."

The Pirates are three points clear of third-placed Ealing, but trail leaders Newcastle by nine points after nine games of the season.

"With the significant amount of cup matches the league hasn't really got going yet in my opinion," Paver toldo BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Probably by the time we get out of this block of games everyone will know where they are, but we're all still in it and we're all still jostling around.

"Newcastle are going to be pretty tough to catch, but one of our goals was to keep the pressure on them and see if we can set ourselves in that second placed spot, so for us just to get this win was significant and pleasing."

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon admitted his side did not deserve to come away with a win.

"Give credit to the Pirates, they pretty much held on to most of the possession and territory of the game and when we did get our moments to really take a shot we probably didn't," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I'm pretty proud of the players' defensive performance and that was a decent game of rugby for anyone watching.

"We've got to bounce back for our game against Yorkshire Carnegie next week and let's keep on building."