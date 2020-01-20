Luke Cowan-Dickie: Exeter hooker deserves England Six Nations starts, says Chiefs boss

Luke Cowan-Dickie scored the opening try in Exeter's Champions Cup win over La Rochelle

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Luke Cowan-Dickie deserves to be England's first-choice hooker in this year's Six Nations.

The 26-year-old has impressed in recent weeks as Exeter have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup

"I think probably he's the form hooker in England going into the Six Nations," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"I hope he gets rewarded with some starts, it would be great to see him get the England two shirt for a while."

Having made his international debut back in August 2015, it was not until last year that Cornish-born Cowan-Dickie fully established himself in the England set-up.

But although he scored three tries at the World Cup in Japan, Jamie George of Saracens was the preferred starter for all but one of the games as England made their way to the final.

With Exeter captain Jack Yeandle out injured, Cowan-Dickie has cemented his place as hooker for the Chiefs with some excellent displays against the likes of Saracens in the Premiership and in Saturday's win over La Rochelle that ensured they will have a home draw in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"There were times in the first half where the truth is he held the team together," Baxter said.

"A couple of turnovers, a couple of incredible tackles, he was the guy who kept La Rochelle on the back foot at times."