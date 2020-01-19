Rees-Zammit: Scare for Wales as wing limps off in Champions Cup

Rees Zammit is helped off the field
Louis Rees-Zammit is the youngest Premiership player to score a hat-trick of tries

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit has given Wales an injury scare ahead of the Six Nations after limping off in the first half of Gloucester's Champions Cup defeat in Toulouse.

The 18-year old is believed to have sustained a calf injury.

The teenager had celebrated his Wales call-up with a try after only three minutes before suffering the injury.

Wales' opening Six Nations match with Italy in Cardiff is under two weeks away on Saturday, 1 February.

Rees-Zammit, who was born in Cardiff, signed his first senior contract with Gloucester last week and has expressed his desire to play for Wales despite England showing interest.

Wales in the 2020 Six Nations
Saturday, 1 February, 14:15 GMT: Wales v Italy (live on BBC TV, S4C, 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
Saturday, 8 February, 14:15 GMT: Ireland v Wales (live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
Saturday, 22 February, 16:45 GMT: Wales v France (live on BBC TV, S4C, 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
Saturday, 7 March, 16:45 GMT: England v Wales (live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
Saturday, 14 March, 14:15 GMT: Wales v Scotland (live on BBC TV, S4C; BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)

