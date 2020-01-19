Rees-Zammit: Scare for Wales as wing limps off in Champions Cup

Louis Rees-Zammit is the youngest Premiership player to score a hat-trick of tries

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit has given Wales an injury scare ahead of the Six Nations after limping off in the first half of Gloucester's Champions Cup defeat in Toulouse.

The 18-year old is believed to have sustained a calf injury.

The teenager had celebrated his Wales call-up with a try after only three minutes before suffering the injury.

Wales' opening Six Nations match with Italy in Cardiff is under two weeks away on Saturday, 1 February.

Rees-Zammit, who was born in Cardiff, signed his first senior contract with Gloucester last week and has expressed his desire to play for Wales despite England showing interest.