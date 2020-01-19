Champions Cup quarter-finals: Leinster to host Saracens and Exeter to face Northampton

Saracens defeated Leinster in last season's Champions Cup final

European Champions Cup top seeds Leinster will host reigning champions Saracens in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

Sarries' dramatic win over Racing 92 saw them claim the final last-eight spot, and they will travel to Dublin for a repeat of last season's final.

Premiership leaders Exeter host Northampton while Ulster will travel to the home of Top 14 champions Toulouse.

Clermont Auvergne will take on Racing 92 in the other quarter-final tie.

A day after their Premiership relegation was revealed, Saracens fought back with 14 men to ensure that their title defence will continue to the competition's knock-out stage.

However, if they are to retain their crown they must do it the hard way, with a trip to undefeated Leinster in the spring.

The Irish province were have not tasted defeat since their 20-10 loss to Saracens in last May's European final, and were rampant in Pool 1 this season as they won all six games with four bonus points.

Ulster secured the sixth seed on Saturday with a home win over Bath, and will now hope for a repeat of the last time they played Toulouse in France, when they won 25-23 in 2015.

The quarter-finals will take place between 3-5 April.