Glasgow Warriors knocked out of Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors Adam Hastings

Glasgow Warriors' Heineken Champions Cup campaign is over after Racing 92 were edged out 27-24 by Saracens.

The win denied Dave Rennie's side a place in the quarter-finals, despite a 45-7 bonus-point win over Sale Sharks on Saturday.

Glasgow needed Saracens and Gloucester to not win or earn a draw with a four-try bonus point.

It was Saracens' first match since accepting Premiership relegation for salary cap breaches.

