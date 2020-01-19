Glasgow Warriors knocked out of Champions Cup

From the section

Glasgow Warriors' Heineken Champions Cup campaign is over after Racing 92 were edged out 27-24 by Saracens.

The win denied Dave Rennie's side a place in the quarter-finals, despite a 45-7 bonus-point win over Sale Sharks on Saturday.

Glasgow needed Saracens and Gloucester to not win or earn a draw with a four-try bonus point.

It was Saracens' first match since accepting Premiership relegation for salary cap breaches.