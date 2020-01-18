Premier 15s: Harlequins remain top with Saracens close behind

Quins try-scorer Heather Cowell's recent performances could earn her an England call-up for the Six Nations

Harlequins Women remain top of the Premier 15s table following a 12-try demolition of Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, while Saracens are second with a game in hand after beating Worcester Warriors.

Quins' Jess Breach scored five tries and Heather Cowell four to help the hosts to a 68-0 win before the league's two-month break for the Six Nations.

Defending champions Sarries had to work for their 48-26 win after injuries and a yellow card meant they played part of the second half with 13 players.

Scrum-half Eloise Hayward was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on before Marlie Packer left the field injured and could not be replaced as Saracens did not have any substitutes left.

But Red Roses forwards Poppy Cleall and Hannah Botterman scored two tries each to make it 11 wins from 11 for the visitors.

Loughborough Lightning kept their place in the play-off positions with a 74-5 win at Firwood Waterloo and Gloucester-Hartpury complete the top four after beating Richmond 20-0.

Wasps are just three points behind in fifth, keeping up the chase after battling to a 34-20 victory against Bristol.

England's Claudia Macdonald and Abby Dow both scored in the side's final game before the Red Roses' Six Nations squad is announced.